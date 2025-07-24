Adastria Transfers Equity in U.S. Subsidiary Velvet to PIVOT GROWS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adastria Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:2685) ) has shared an update.

Adastria Co., Ltd. has decided to transfer its equity interest in Velvet, LLC, a California-based apparel business, to PIVOT GROWS LLC as part of its strategy to exit the U.S. market. This move follows a previous announcement to liquidate its U.S. subsidiary, Adastria USA, and is not expected to significantly impact the company’s consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026.

Adastria Co., Ltd. operates in the apparel industry, focusing on fashion and clothing products. The company has a market presence in various regions and is known for its innovative designs and quality products.

Average Trading Volume: 217,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen133.9B

