Adapti, Inc. Delays Yearly Report Filing

Adapti ( (ADTI) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Adapti, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the challenges in compiling, disseminating, and reviewing the necessary financial information, which could not be completed without undue hardship and expense. The company expects to file the report within the grace period provided by the Securities Exchange Act Rule 12b-25. Adapti does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by CEO Adam Nicosia, indicating the company’s commitment to compliance.

