Adani Enterprises Expands Infrastructure Portfolio with New Subsidiary

Adani Enterprises Limited ( (IN:ADANIENT) ) has shared an update.

Adani Enterprises Limited has announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Sultanganj Sabour Road Limited (SSRL), in India. This new entity will focus on constructing the Ganga Path connecting Sultanganj-Bhagalpur-Sabour Road in Bihar using a Hybrid Annuity Mode. This strategic move is expected to enhance Adani’s infrastructure capabilities and strengthen its position in the Indian market, potentially benefiting stakeholders by expanding the company’s project portfolio.

More about Adani Enterprises Limited

Adani Enterprises Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on developing and managing a diverse range of projects. The company is involved in sectors such as energy, resources, logistics, and agro, with a strong market presence in India and expanding interests globally.

Average Trading Volume: 64,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 2942.3B INR

