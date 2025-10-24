Adagio Medical Sets Date for 2025 Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adagio Medical Holdings ( (ADGM) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. announced the date for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, set for December 15, 2025. The company did not hold a 2024 Annual Meeting, prompting this announcement to inform stockholders about the upcoming meeting and the deadlines for submitting proposals and nominations. Stockholders must submit their proposals or nominations by November 3, 2025, to be considered for inclusion in the meeting’s proxy materials.

More about Adagio Medical Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 336,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.61M

