ActivEX Limited Releases 2025 Annual Report Highlighting Financial and Operational Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ActivEX Limited ( (AU:AIV) ) just unveiled an update.

ActivEX Limited has released its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2025, detailing its financial performance and operational highlights. The report includes comprehensive financial statements and insights into the company’s governance and strategic direction, which are crucial for stakeholders to assess the company’s market positioning and future prospects.

More about ActivEX Limited

Average Trading Volume: 215,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$5.84M

Learn more about AIV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue