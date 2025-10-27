ActivEX Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ActivEX Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 27, 2025, in Sydney. The meeting will cover the company’s annual financial report, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of director Ms. Min Yang. The remuneration report vote is advisory and not binding, with specific voting exclusions applied to key management personnel and their closely related parties.

Average Trading Volume: 215,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$5.84M

