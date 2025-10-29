Activeport Group Limited Reports Q1 FY26 Results and Strategic Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Activeport Group Limited ( (AU:ATV) ) has issued an announcement.

Activeport Group Limited reported its Q1 FY26 results, highlighting growth in software revenue and a decrease in SaaS revenue due to aging contracts. The company achieved significant milestones, including the delivery of a self-service portal for Telekom Malaysia and the deployment of GPUs for Reliance Jio’s cloud gaming platform. Activeport successfully raised $4.68 million with further commitments of $4.49 million, positioning the company to accelerate growth. The company’s strategic focus on expanding in Australia, Asia, India, Europe, and the Middle East is expected to enhance its market positioning and stakeholder value.

Activeport Group Limited operates in the enterprise software industry, focusing on software-defined networking and network orchestration technology. The company provides solutions for telecommunications providers, enabling self-service network management and connectivity across multiple regions.

Average Trading Volume: 20,588,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$26.28M

