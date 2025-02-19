ACTIA Group Sees Revenue Decline in 2024 Amidst Industry Challenges

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Actia group ( (FR:ALATI) ) is now available.

ACTIA Group reported a 7.6% decline in consolidated revenue for 2024, totaling €535.1 million. Despite challenges in the automotive sector, the company benefited from its diversified customer base and saw growth in its Aerospace, Energy, and Engineering Services divisions. The Mobility division faced significant declines, particularly in Europe and the US, but showed resilience in France and China. The group expects positive financial results for 2024 due to strategic initiatives in software-defined vehicles and new international contracts.

More about Actia group

ACTIA Group operates in the electronics manufacturing industry, focusing on designing and producing embedded electronic systems and solutions across various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, energy, and engineering services. The company offers a wide range of intelligent and scalable technologies aimed at improving user experience, promoting energy transition, and supporting the development of new digital vehicle generations.

YTD Price Performance: -5.97%

Average Trading Volume: 52

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €51.25M

