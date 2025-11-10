Acrow Limited Opens 2025 AGM to Non-Shareholders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited ( (AU:ACF) ).

Acrow Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be accessible to non-shareholders, including brokers and investors, who can attend either in person or virtually. This move reflects Acrow’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, potentially enhancing its industry positioning by broadening access to its strategic discussions and future plans.

More about Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited

Acrow Limited is a leading provider of smart integrated construction systems in Australia, specializing in formwork, industrial access, and commercial scaffolding. The company also offers falsework, shoring, screen solutions, Jacking Systems, and internal engineering capabilities. With over 80 years of experience, Acrow has evolved from a small local business to a national leader, focusing on innovation and expansion in the civil infrastructure market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.15%

Average Trading Volume: 406,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$335.5M

