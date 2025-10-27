Acrivon Therapeutics’ Phase 1 Study of ACR-2316: Key Updates and Market Implications

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ((ACRV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 study titled ‘ACR-2316-101: Phase 1 Study of ACR-2316 in Subjects With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety of ACR-2316, an experimental drug, in patients with specific advanced solid tumors. This research is significant as it represents the first human trials for ACR-2316, potentially paving the way for new treatment options for these challenging cancer types.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ACR-2316, an experimental drug designed to treat advanced solid tumors. The drug is administered on a three-week schedule, focusing on determining its safety and optimal dosing levels.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential model. It involves dose escalation to identify dose-limiting toxicity and maximum tolerated dose, followed by dose expansion to determine the recommended phase 2 dose. The study is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 23, 2024, with its latest update submitted on October 20, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active research and potential forthcoming results.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Acrivon Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive safety and efficacy results might boost investor confidence and interest. In the competitive landscape of oncology therapeutics, advancements in ACR-2316 could position Acrivon favorably against other companies developing similar treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

