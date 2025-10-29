ACRES Commercial Realty Reports Q3 2025 Net Income

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ACRES Commercial Realty ( (ACR) ) has issued an update.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. reported a GAAP net income of $9.8 million, or $1.34 per share-diluted, for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company successfully executed its strategy by utilizing deferred tax assets through the sale of a real estate investment, with proceeds reinvested into new loans. This move is expected to grow the portfolio and enhance shareholder value in the future.

The most recent analyst rating on (ACR) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ACRES Commercial Realty stock, see the ACR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ACR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACR is a Neutral.

ACRES Commercial Realty’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong revenue growth but concerns over cash flow variability and valuation. Technical indicators suggest a lack of bullish momentum, while the earnings call highlights both strategic improvements and significant risks. The negative P/E ratio and absence of a dividend yield further weigh down the score.

More about ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust focused on originating, holding, and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments through direct ownership and joint ventures. The company is managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, which specializes in nationwide middle market commercial real estate lending, particularly in multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial, and office properties in top U.S. markets.

Average Trading Volume: 19,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $141.2M

