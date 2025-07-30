ACRES Commercial Realty Reports Q2 2025 Net Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from ACRES Commercial Realty ( (ACR) ).

On July 30, 2025, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. reported a GAAP net loss of $732,000 for the second quarter of 2025, equating to a loss of $0.10 per share-diluted. Despite the loss, the company is actively developing a pipeline of new loan opportunities and plans to grow its portfolio by investing in high-quality properties nationwide during the second half of the year. This strategic focus aims to enhance asset management and ensure successful payoffs, which could potentially improve the company’s financial performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (ACR) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ACRES Commercial Realty stock, see the ACR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ACR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACR is a Neutral.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. shows strong revenue growth and improved profit margins, yet the high P/E ratio and recent financial losses are concerning. The technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, while mixed earnings call and corporate events present both opportunities and challenges.

More about ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on originating, holding, and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments through direct ownership and joint ventures. The company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, which is dedicated to nationwide middle market commercial real estate lending, with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial, and office properties in top U.S. markets.

Average Trading Volume: 47,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $139.9M

