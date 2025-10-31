ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Acres Commercial Realty Corp. ( (ACR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acres Commercial Realty Corp. presented to its investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust specializing in commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments through direct ownership and joint ventures, managed externally by ACRES Capital, LLC. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. announced a GAAP net income of $9.8 million, equating to $1.34 per diluted share. The company highlighted the successful execution of its strategy to utilize deferred tax assets through the sale of a real estate investment, with the proceeds reinvested into new loans. This strategic move is part of ACR’s ongoing efforts to grow its portfolio by investing in high-quality loan opportunities. Looking ahead, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. anticipates continued growth in its portfolio, focusing on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments in the fourth quarter and beyond.

