ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Reports Positive Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Reports Positive Q3 Earnings

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Reports Positive Q3 Earnings

Acres Commercial Realty Corp. ((ACR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. presented a generally positive sentiment, highlighting a strong financial position bolstered by an increase in net income and book value, alongside a significant gain from a real estate sale. Despite some challenges, such as a net decrease in the loan portfolio and a decline in net real estate operations, the overall tone of the call was optimistic, reflecting a successful quarter for the company.

Net Income and Book Value Increase

In the third quarter, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. reported a GAAP net income of $9.8 million, translating to $1.34 per share diluted. This marks a notable increase in the company’s book value per share, which rose to $29.63 from $27.93 in the previous quarter, underscoring the company’s robust financial health.

Significant Real Estate Investment Gain

A highlight of the earnings call was the $13.1 million gross capital gain from the sale of one of the company’s real estate investments. This transaction significantly contributed to the company’s positive financial performance for the quarter.

Decrease in CECL Reserves

The company reported a $4 million decrease in current expected credit losses (CECL) reserves. This reduction was driven by improvements in the modeled credit risk of the commercial real estate loan portfolio and favorable macroeconomic factors, indicating a healthier loan environment.

Stock Performance and Share Repurchase

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.’s stock has performed impressively, increasing by 41.8% annually over the past five years. During the quarter, the company repurchased 153,000 common shares for $2.9 million at a 36% discount to book value, reflecting confidence in its stock value.

Net Decrease in Loan Portfolio

The company experienced a net decrease in its loan portfolio by $46.8 million. This was due to new commitments of $106.4 million being offset by loan payoffs, sales, and paydowns totaling $153.2 million, highlighting a challenge in maintaining loan portfolio growth.

Decline in Net Real Estate Operations

Net real estate operations saw a decline of $2.7 million from the previous quarter. This was attributed to exit fees on construction and PACE financing, along with other accelerated costs, presenting an area for potential improvement.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. management provided guidance on several key metrics and strategic initiatives. The company aims to increase loan originations and explore potential future CLO issuance. With a focus on redeploying capital into commercial real estate loans, the company seeks to optimize returns. The management also highlighted a decrease in the debt-to-equity leverage ratio from 3x to 2.7x, and available liquidity of $64 million, positioning the company for future growth.

In summary, the ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. earnings call conveyed a positive outlook, with strong financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing future performance. Despite some challenges, the company’s achievements in net income, book value, and real estate gains underscore its robust financial standing, providing a promising outlook for stakeholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement