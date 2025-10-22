ACNB Increases Quarterly Dividend by 11.8%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 21, 2025, ACNB Corporation’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, marking an 11.8% increase from the previous quarter and an 18.8% increase from the same quarter in 2024. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to providing sustainable returns for shareholders, continuing a trend of increasing dividends since 2017.

Spark’s Take on ACNB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACNB is a Outperform.

ACNB’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow generation. However, declining profitability margins and mixed technical indicators slightly offset these strengths. The reasonable valuation supports the stock’s attractiveness, but the absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, with subsidiaries including ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. The company offers banking and wealth management services through a network of community banking offices in Pennsylvania and Maryland. ACNB Insurance Services operates as a full-service insurance agency licensed in 46 states, providing a range of insurance products to personal and commercial clients.

