ACL Adjusts AGM Agenda Following Director’s Resignation

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd ( (AU:ACL) ) has shared an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited announced the withdrawal of Resolution 5 from its Annual General Meeting agenda following the resignation of Dr. Leanne Rowe AM. The meeting will proceed as planned on 23 October 2025. This change reflects an adjustment in the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ACL) stock is a Hold with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Australian Clinical Labs Ltd stock, see the AU:ACL Stock Forecast page.

More about Australian Clinical Labs Ltd

Australian Clinical Labs (ACL) is a leading private provider of pathology services in Australia. The company operates NATA accredited laboratories that conduct a wide range of pathology tests for doctors, specialists, patients, hospitals, and corporate clients. ACL is recognized as one of the largest private hospital pathology businesses in the country, focusing on combining skilled personnel and scientific leadership with innovative technologies to enhance patient care.

Average Trading Volume: 1,020,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$495.4M

