accesso Technology Completes Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

accesso Technology Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 4,598 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 524 to 528 GBp per share, with the volume weighted average price at 526.5642 GBp. These shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with 41,262,394 Ordinary Shares and an equivalent number of voting rights after the transaction. The buyback is part of a previously announced programme and is intended to reduce the company’s share capital.

