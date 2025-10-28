Accent Resources NL Schedules 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Accent Resources NL ( (AU:ACS) ) has shared an announcement.

Accent Resources NL has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. The meeting will address key agenda items including the consideration of the company’s financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director Mr. Jun Sheng Liang, and the approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities. These resolutions could impact shareholder value and influence the company’s strategic direction.

