Acadian Timber’s Strategic Carbon Credit Sale

Acadian Timber Corp. announced a significant agreement for the sale of nearly all of its registered voluntary carbon credits, with an anticipated revenue of around U.S.$14 million by Q3 2024. The project, Anew – Katahdin Forestry Project, is part of Acadian’s sustainable forestry efforts and is expected to produce an additional 1.1 million credits in the next decade. This sale marks a strategic move for Acadian, which manages over 2.4 million acres and aims to grow its business through sustainable management and asset acquisition.

