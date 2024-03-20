Acadian Timber Expands with New Land Acquisition

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) has released an update.

Acadian Timber Corp. has expanded its timberland holdings with the purchase of 16,000 acres in New Brunswick, aiming to enhance long-term shareholder value and explore diverse revenue streams. Financed through their credit facility, the $9.0 million acquisition complements Acadian’s existing operations and customer base, allowing for increased harvesting and land use activities. With this acquisition, Acadian continues to grow as one of the leading timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S., managing over 2.4 million acres of land.

