Acadian Asset Management Secures New Credit Agreements

An update from Acadian Asset Management ( (AAMI) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Acadian Asset Management LLC entered into a Delayed Draw Term Loan Credit Agreement and a Revolving Credit Agreement to support the redemption of its 2026 Senior Notes. The redemption of the $275 million Senior Notes is expected to occur on December 1, 2025, and is part of Acadian’s strategy to strengthen its financial position. In the third quarter of 2025, Acadian reported net inflows of $6.4 billion, a record AUM of $166.4 billion, and record quarterly management fees of $136.1 million. Despite a slight decrease in U.S. GAAP earnings per share, the company saw a 29% increase in ENI earnings per share due to revenue growth and share repurchases. Acadian continues to focus on its growth strategy and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The most recent analyst rating on (AAMI) stock is a Hold with a $51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Acadian Asset Management stock, see the AAMI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AAMI is a Neutral.

Acadian Asset Management’s overall stock score is driven by its strong earnings call performance and reasonable valuation. Financial risks due to high leverage and mixed technical indicators slightly temper the score.

Acadian Asset Management Inc., listed on the NYSE, is a leading systematic investment firm with approximately $166 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. The company offers institutional investors globally a range of quantitative and solutions-based strategies, focusing on systematic investing using data and technology to evaluate global stocks and corporate bonds.

