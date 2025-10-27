Academies Australasia Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Academies Australasia Group Limited ( (AU:AKG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Academies Australasia Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice concerning Dr. John Lewis Schlederer. The notice details the acquisition of 163,655 ordinary shares by indirect interest, valued at $20,781.62. This change reflects an adjustment in the director’s securities holdings, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder interests.

Academies Australasia Group Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for 48 years, operates 18 licensed colleges across Australia and Singapore. The group offers a variety of recognized courses, including Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Bachelor, and Master Degrees, and has educated over 200,000 students from 138 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 40,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.9M

