AcadeMedia Proposes Voluntary Share Redemption Program

An update from AcadeMedia AB ( (SE:ACAD) ) is now available.

AcadeMedia’s Board has proposed a voluntary share redemption program, aiming to optimize the company’s capital structure by offering shareholders the option to redeem shares up to a total of SEK 400 million. This initiative is designed to benefit shareholders by allowing them to choose whether to participate, with the redemption price set at a premium to the market price. The proposal will be discussed at the Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2025, with the redemption process expected to occur in early 2026.

AcadeMedia is Northern Europe’s largest education company, operating 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centers across Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, and the UK. With 23,500 employees, the company focuses on providing high-quality education to 213,500 children and students, aiming to help them achieve their learning objectives and full potential.

