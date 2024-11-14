AC Immune’s Promising Trial Results for Parkinson’s Therapy

AC Immune SA (ACIU) has released an update.

AC Immune SA announced promising interim results from its Phase 2 trial of the ACI-7104.056 immunotherapy for early Parkinson’s disease, showing a significant increase in anti-alpha-synuclein antibodies. The treatment was well tolerated, with no major safety concerns, and all patients responded positively. These findings could pave the way for further trials and potentially advance the treatment’s development.

