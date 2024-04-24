abrdn plc Announces Growth in Q1 AUMA

abrdn plc. (GB:ABDN) has released an update.

abrdn plc reported a 3% increase in assets under management and administration (AUMA) to £507.7 billion in Q1 2024, driven by positive market performance and net inflows, including a substantial increase in liquidity. The firm experienced continued growth in its interactive investor platform, reaching 414k customers, and saw net inflows in institutional and retail wealth, particularly into quantitatives and fixed income, despite industry-wide equity outflows. Additionally, abrdn plc is progressing with its cost transformation program to improve profitability.

For further insights into GB:ABDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.