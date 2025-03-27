Above Food Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge Amid Strategic Restructuring

Above Food Ingredients ( (ABVE) ) has provided an announcement.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. announced on March 26, 2025, that it received a notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its Form 6-K for the period ending July 31, 2024. This delay was attributed to the positive impacts expected from a recent strategic restructuring and successful fundraising, which have improved the company’s financial position by reducing debt and moving towards profitability. The company has 60 days to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq, and if accepted, it may have until July 30, 2025, to regain compliance. The notice does not immediately affect the listing of the company’s shares on Nasdaq.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. is a leader in sustainable, vertically integrated food systems, focusing on delivering nutritious and flavorful ingredients with transparency. The company emphasizes traceability and sustainability in its operations, leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-driven genomics and agronomy to enhance its plant protein offerings.

