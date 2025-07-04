Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Set to Exceed Income Expectations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC ( (GB:AGVI) ) is now available.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC is poised to surpass high income expectations, as highlighted in a new research report by Kepler Trust Intelligence. This report, which is available for UK investors, provides a comprehensive analysis for long-term investors, potentially impacting the company’s market perception and investor confidence.

