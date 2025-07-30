AbbVie’s Ubrogepant Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Menstrual Migraine

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Ubrogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Menstrual Migraine With an Open-Label Extension. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ubrogepant, an investigational drug, in treating menstrual migraine, a condition characterized by migraine attacks occurring around the menstrual period.

The intervention being tested is ubrogepant, administered as oral tablets. It is designed for the short-term prevention of menstrual migraine, with participants receiving the drug or a placebo during a double-blind period, followed by an open-label extension for eligible participants.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a sequential intervention model with quadruple masking, involving participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the efficacy and safety of ubrogepant.

The study began on September 10, 2024, with primary completion estimated for a later date. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The market implications of this study are significant for AbbVie, as positive results could enhance its stock performance and investor confidence. The study’s outcome may also influence the competitive landscape in the migraine treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

