AbbVie’s Promising NSCLC Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Cancer Treatment

Abbvie announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a clinical study titled An Open-label Multi-Cohort Phase 1b/2 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Efficacy, and Optimal Dose of Telisotuzumab Adizutecan in Combination With Budigalimab in Advanced or Metastatic Non-Squamous NSCLC With No Prior Treatment for Advanced Disease and No Actionable Genomic Alterations. The study aims to assess adverse events and changes in disease activity in patients with non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) when treated with Telisotuzumab Adizutecan and Budigalimab, two investigational drugs.

The study tests the combination of Telisotuzumab Adizutecan and Budigalimab, both administered intravenously. These drugs are designed to treat NSCLC by targeting cancer cells and enhancing immune response.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a sequential intervention model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on finding the optimal dose and evaluating safety and efficacy.

The study began on March 6, 2025, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated results.

The study’s outcome could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position AbbVie competitively in the oncology market. The ongoing research reflects AbbVie’s commitment to advancing cancer treatment, potentially affecting industry dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

