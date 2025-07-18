AbbVie’s Phase 3 Study on Atogepant: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric Migraine Prevention

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, 12-Week, Double Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine in Pediatric Subjects 12 to 17 Years of Age. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of atogepant, an oral medication, in preventing chronic migraines in adolescents. This research is significant as it targets a younger demographic, potentially expanding treatment options for this age group.

The intervention being tested is atogepant, an oral tablet already approved for adults in the U.S. and Europe for migraine prevention. The study will compare atogepant with a placebo to evaluate its efficacy in reducing migraine frequency and severity among participants aged 12 to 17 years.

The study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants, care providers, investigators, nor outcomes assessors know who receives the actual drug or placebo. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to establish atogepant’s preventive capabilities in a pediatric setting.

The study began on February 13, 2025, with primary completion expected within 12 weeks, followed by a 4-week follow-up. The latest update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results that could influence market dynamics.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially opening new market segments in pediatric migraine treatment. Positive results might enhance investor confidence and position AbbVie favorably against competitors in the migraine treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue