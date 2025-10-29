AbbVie’s HIV Treatment Study Update: Key Insights for Investors

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie recently updated its clinical study titled A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Budigalimab and/or ABBV-382 in People Living With HIV on Stable Antiretroviral Therapy Undergoing Analytical Treatment Interruption. The study aimed to assess changes in disease activity, adverse events, and drug pharmacokinetics in HIV patients. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatments for HIV, a chronic condition requiring lifelong therapy.

The study tested two investigational drugs, Budigalimab and ABBV-382, both administered via intravenous infusion or subcutaneous injection. These drugs are intended to manage HIV disease and were tested in various combinations against a placebo.

This interventional study was designed with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employed quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors were blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose was treatment-focused.

The study began on September 5, 2023, but was terminated before reaching completion. The last update was submitted on October 28, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s timeline and its current status.

The termination of this study might impact AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it suggests challenges in developing these treatments. Competitors in the HIV treatment market may see this as an opportunity to advance their own research and development efforts.

The study has been terminated, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue