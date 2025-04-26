AbbVie Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Abbvie ( (ABBV) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Abbvie presented to its investors.

AbbVie is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and delivering innovative medicines in key therapeutic areas such as immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and eye care, along with products and services in the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

In its first-quarter 2025 financial results, AbbVie reported an adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46, marking a 6.5% increase, alongside net revenues of $13.343 billion, which reflects an 8.4% rise on a reported basis. The company highlighted significant growth in its immunology and neuroscience portfolios, despite a decline in its aesthetics segment.

Key financial metrics revealed that the immunology portfolio achieved global net revenues of $6.264 billion, a 16.6% increase, driven by Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which saw substantial revenue growth. Meanwhile, the neuroscience portfolio reported a 16.1% increase in global net revenues, with Botox Therapeutic and Qulipta showing notable gains. However, the aesthetics portfolio experienced an 11.7% decrease in global net revenues, impacted by declines in Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm sales.

AbbVie also announced several strategic developments, including the European Commission’s approval of Rinvoq for treating giant cell arteritis and a collaboration with Xilio Therapeutics to advance cancer immunotherapies. Additionally, the company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance, reflecting confidence in its ongoing strategic initiatives and pipeline advancements.

Looking ahead, AbbVie remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, supported by strong business fundamentals and strategic investments. The company continues to focus on pipeline advancements and expanding its market presence across various therapeutic areas.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue