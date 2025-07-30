AbbVie Advances Lutikizumab Study for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Lutikizumab in Adult and Adolescent Subjects With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The study aims to assess the disease activity and safety of lutikizumab, an investigational drug, in treating moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

The intervention being tested is lutikizumab, administered via subcutaneous injection. This drug is designed to alleviate the symptoms of HS by reducing inflammation and preventing the formation of painful lumps and abscesses.

The study is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs triple masking, meaning the participant, care provider, and investigator are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the efficacy of lutikizumab compared to a placebo.

The study began on June 27, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study update could influence AbbVie’s stock performance positively if lutikizumab proves effective, as it would add a valuable treatment option to their portfolio. Investor sentiment may also be swayed by the competitive landscape, as successful outcomes could position AbbVie favorably against competitors in the dermatology sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue