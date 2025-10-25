tiprankstipranks
ABB Ltd (ADR) Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Amid Challenges

Abb Ltd (Adr) ((ABBNY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ABB Ltd (ADR) recently held its earnings call, revealing a robust financial performance marked by significant order growth, record revenue, and improved operational EBITA. The company also reported an increase in free cash flow. However, challenges persist, particularly in China and the Machine Automation division, alongside transition costs related to the sale of its Robotics division.

9% Order Growth

ABB reported a 9% increase in orders, totaling $9.1 billion. This growth was observed across all four business areas, with improvements ranging from 4% to 17%, showcasing a strong demand for ABB’s offerings.

Record Revenue and Strong Book-to-Bill Ratio

The company achieved record revenue of $9.1 billion, marking a 9% increase like-for-like. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.01x, contributing to a record-high order backlog of $25.1 billion, indicating a healthy demand pipeline.

Operational EBITA and Margin Improvement

Operational EBITA saw a 12% improvement, with margins increasing by 20 basis points to 19.2%. This reflects ABB’s effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Significant Free Cash Flow

Despite higher cash tax expenses and CapEx spend, ABB’s free cash flow improved by 32% to $1.6 billion, underscoring the company’s strong cash generation capabilities.

Strong Geographical Performance

The Americas emerged as the main growth engine, with a 19% like-for-like increase in orders. The U.S. market was particularly strong, with orders rising by 27%, highlighting the region’s robust economic activity.

Positive EPS Growth

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 29% to $0.66, reflecting the company’s solid financial performance and shareholder value enhancement.

Weakness in China

The AMEA region experienced a 1% decline, primarily due to weakness in China, especially in the residential building market, which remains a concern for ABB.

Challenges in Machine Automation

The Machine Automation division is currently at a breakeven level, with production volumes not yet sufficient to cover costs, indicating a need for strategic adjustments.

E-Mobility Losses

The E-mobility segment reported a loss of $26 million, although improvements are anticipated as the company moves into the fourth quarter.

Stranded Costs from Robotics Sale

ABB will face stranded costs reported in corporate and other segments until the completion of the robotics sale deal, impacting the company’s financials temporarily.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, ABB anticipates mid-single-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter, although operational EBITA margins may soften due to seasonal patterns. The company remains optimistic about its order backlog and future demand, despite some regional challenges.

In conclusion, ABB Ltd (ADR) has demonstrated a strong financial performance with significant growth in orders and revenue. While challenges remain, particularly in China and certain divisions, the company’s strategic focus and robust order backlog position it well for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how ABB navigates these challenges and capitalizes on its strengths in the coming quarters.

