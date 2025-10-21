Abaxx Technologies Reports Surge in LNG Futures Trading Activity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Abaxx Technologies Inc ( (TSE:ABXX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has announced significant growth in trading activity for its LNG Futures contracts, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico and North Pacific-Asia regions. The company’s physically-backed LNG futures provide crucial regional price signals and help traders manage price exposure and hedge risks. This growth indicates a strengthening position in the global LNG market, offering enhanced price discovery and liquidity for market participants.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ABXX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABXX is a Neutral.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, but it remains unprofitable with negative cash flow, significantly impacting its financial performance score. Technical analysis points to a stable stock price without significant upward momentum. Valuation metrics are poor due to negative profitability. However, strategic corporate events positively influence the overall score by enhancing financial stability and market potential.

More about Abaxx Technologies Inc

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is a financial software and market infrastructure company focused on creating Smarter Markets. It is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., which owns Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse. The company develops technologies to facilitate communication, trade, and transactions, and is involved in markets related to LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals. Abaxx Spot, a subsidiary, modernizes physical gold trading in Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 193,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$61.56M

