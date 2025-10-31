AB InBev Reports Steady Growth Amid Strategic Initiatives

Anheuser-busch Inbev ( (BUD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Anheuser-busch Inbev presented to its investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a leading global brewer headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, known for its extensive portfolio of over 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois, and its operations spanning nearly 50 countries.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, AB InBev reported a 3.3% increase in normalized EBITDA, driven by strategic execution and innovation in its megabrands and Beyond Beer portfolio, despite a challenging consumer environment. The company also announced a new $6 billion share buyback program and an interim dividend, reflecting its solid financial performance and progress in deleveraging.

Key financial highlights include a 0.9% increase in revenue, with a 4.8% growth in revenue per hectoliter, and a 1.0% growth in underlying EPS. The company saw a 27% increase in revenue from its no-alcohol beer segment and a 66% rise in gross merchandise value from its BEES Marketplace. However, total volumes declined by 3.7%, primarily due to challenges in China and adverse weather in Brazil.

Looking ahead, AB InBev remains focused on its strategic priorities, including category growth, digital transformation, and business optimization. The company aims to deliver consistent growth and long-term value creation, supported by favorable market demographics and ongoing economic development.

Overall, AB InBev’s management expresses confidence in achieving its fiscal year 2025 outlook, with expectations for EBITDA growth in line with its medium-term outlook of 4-8%, amidst a dynamic macroeconomic landscape.

