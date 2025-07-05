Aarvee Denims Announces Major Management Restructuring

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. ( (IN:AARVEEDEN) ) has shared an announcement.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. announced significant changes in its management structure following a board meeting held on July 5, 2025. The company approved the transfer of equity shares as per a Share Purchase Agreement and appointed new directors, including Mr. Jaimin Kailash Gupta as Chairman and Managing Director, and Mr. Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal as Whole Time Director. The company also appointed a new Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jignesh M Parmar, while several key figures, including the former Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Vinod Parmanand Arora, resigned following the completion of the SPA. These changes are expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and operational management.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and export of denim fabrics and garments. The company is known for its high-quality denim products and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,183

Current Market Cap: 3.5B INR

