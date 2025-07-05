Aarvee Denims Announces Major Leadership Changes and Share Transfer

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An update from Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. ( (IN:AARVEEDEN) ) is now available.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. announced significant changes following a board meeting on July 5, 2025. The company approved the transfer of over 7.8 million equity shares to an acquirer, marking the completion of a share purchase agreement. Additionally, new leadership appointments were made, with Mr. Jaimin Kailash Gupta and Mr. Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal taking on key roles as Chairman and Managing Director, and Whole-time Director, respectively. Several resignations were also noted, including that of Mr. Vinod Parmanand Arora, the outgoing Chairman and Managing Director, indicating a strategic shift in the company’s management structure.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. operates in the textile industry, primarily focusing on the production and export of denim fabrics and garments. The company is known for its comprehensive range of denim products catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 8,183

Current Market Cap: 3.5B INR

