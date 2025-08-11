AAON Reports Q2 2025 Results Amid Sales Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aaon ( (AAON) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 11, 2025, AAON, Inc. reported its second quarter 2025 results, revealing a 0.6% decline in net sales to $311.6 million due to supply chain constraints and ERP system implementation challenges. Despite these setbacks, the company experienced strong demand for its BASX-branded data center equipment and anticipates production improvements in the second half of the year. However, the company has revised its full-year 2025 outlook downward due to ongoing inefficiencies, particularly at its Longview facility.

The most recent analyst rating on (AAON) stock is a Buy with a $110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aaon stock, see the AAON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AAON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AAON is a Neutral.

AAON’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate events, offset by valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic initiatives are significant strengths, while cash flow challenges and high P/E ratio are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on AAON stock, click here.

More about Aaon

AAON, Inc. is a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions, providing long-term value to customers and owners. The company focuses on custom-engineered solutions, with a strong presence in the data center market through its BASX-branded products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,040,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $6.55B

For an in-depth examination of AAON stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue