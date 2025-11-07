Aadhar Housing Finance Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Call Recording

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd ( (IN:AADHARHFC) ) has shared an announcement.

Aadhar Housing Finance Limited has released the audio recording of its earnings conference call for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This call, held on November 7, 2025, discussed the company’s financial and operational performance, providing insights into its recent business activities and future outlook.

More about Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

Aadhar Housing Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company primarily offers home loans to customers in India, catering to a diverse range of housing needs.

Average Trading Volume: 23,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 220.7B INR

