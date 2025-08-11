A Metaverse Company Faces Statutory Demand for Bond Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

A Metaverse Company ( (HK:1616) ) just unveiled an announcement.

A Metaverse Company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has received a statutory demand from a creditor demanding payment of HK$33,391,777.78, which includes the outstanding principal and accrued interest on a bond issued by the company. The company is currently seeking legal advice regarding the statutory demand and warns shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities, as failure to meet the demand could result in a winding-up petition.

More about A Metaverse Company

Average Trading Volume: 13,302,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$103.3M

For detailed information about 1616 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

