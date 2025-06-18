A Metaverse Company Announces Auditor Change to Enhance Cost Management

Confident Investing Starts Here:

A Metaverse Company ( (HK:1616) ) has issued an announcement.

A Metaverse Company announced a change of auditor due to a disagreement over audit fees with Moore CPA Limited. The company appointed Asian Alliance (HK) CPA Limited as the new auditor, citing their extensive experience and cost-effective services. This change is expected to help the company manage costs better and support future business development, aligning with the interests of shareholders.

More about A Metaverse Company

A Metaverse Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the metaverse industry, focusing on providing innovative digital solutions and services. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is committed to advancing its market position through strategic partnerships and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 8,652,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$73.15M

