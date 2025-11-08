A-Mark Precious Metals’ Earnings Call: Strategic Moves Amid Challenges

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc ((AMRK)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a mixed bag of strategic successes and financial challenges. The sentiment was cautiously optimistic, with significant strategic moves such as the acquisition of Monex Deposit Company and rebranding to gold.com. However, these positives were tempered by a decline in silver sales, increased SG&A expenses, and a net loss for the quarter, highlighting both opportunities and hurdles for the company.

Acquisition of Monex Deposit Company

A-Mark announced its acquisition of Monex Deposit Company, a major player in the direct-to-consumer precious metals market. This strategic move is expected to bolster A-Mark’s presence in the sector by leveraging Monex’s established brand and customer base, potentially driving future growth.

Rebranding and Relisting to Gold.com

In a bid to enhance its corporate identity, A-Mark is rebranding to gold.com and transferring its listing to the New York Stock Exchange under the GOLD ticker. This strategic repositioning aims to strengthen its leadership in the precious metals market.

Significant Revenue Growth

A-Mark reported a 36% increase in revenues for Q1 fiscal ’26, reaching $3.68 billion compared to $2.72 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by an increase in gold ounces sold and higher average selling prices for gold and silver.

Increase in Gross Profit

The company saw a 68% rise in gross profit, amounting to $72.9 million. This increase reflects improved demand and strong auction results from the recently acquired Stack’s Bowers galleries.

Strong International Performance

A-Mark’s expansion into Asia, particularly through LPM, contributed significantly this quarter. This international growth indicates strong potential for future performance in global markets.

Decline in Silver Sales

Despite the overall positive revenue growth, A-Mark experienced a 49% decline in silver sales, selling 10.4 million ounces in Q1 fiscal ’26. This downturn presents a challenge that the company will need to address moving forward.

Increased SG&A Expenses

SG&A expenses surged by 125% to $59.8 million, primarily due to increased compensation, advertising, and professional fees. This rise in expenses contributed to the company’s net loss for the quarter.

Net Loss for the Quarter

A-Mark reported a net loss of $0.9 million for Q1 fiscal ’26, a significant drop from a net income of $9 million in the previous year. This loss was driven by increased expenses and decreased interest income.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, A-Mark remains optimistic about its integrated platform and market opportunities. Despite a challenging start to the fiscal year, the company saw improvements in September and October. With $89.2 million in cash and $846.1 million in nonrestricted inventories, A-Mark is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, supported by a 25% increase in new customers in the direct-to-consumer segment.

In summary, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s earnings call presented a mixed picture of strategic advancements and financial challenges. While the acquisition of Monex and rebranding efforts signal strong strategic intent, the decline in silver sales and increased expenses underscore areas requiring attention. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests optimism for future growth, leveraging its robust platform and market presence.

