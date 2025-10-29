80 Mile Plc Updates Voting Rights and Advances Key Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bluejay Mining ( (GB:80M) ).

80 Mile Plc has corrected its total voting rights to 4,567,127,203 Ordinary Shares, following an error in a previous announcement. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company is advancing its Disko-Nuussuaq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE project in Greenland and the Dundas Ilmenite Project, which is poised to become a major supplier of high-quality ilmenite. Additionally, 80 Mile has executed an asset purchase agreement to divest its interest in the Kangerluarsuk project, enhancing its focus on other strategic ventures.

80 Mile Plc is an exploration and development company listed on the London AIM market, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the U.S. OTC Market. The company focuses on high-grade critical metals in Tier 1 jurisdictions with projects in Greenland, Finland, and Italy. It is involved in base metals, precious metals, and industrial gas, while expanding into sustainable fuels and clean energy solutions. The company’s strategy includes advancing key projects, creating value through partnerships, and strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 63,023,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £28.39M

