7C Solarparken AG Managerial Share Purchase Signals Confidence

7C Solarparken ( (DE:HRPK) ) has shared an update.

7C Solarparken AG announced a managerial transaction involving Steven De Proost, a member of the managing body, who purchased shares worth 320,000 EUR at a price of 1.60 EUR per share. This transaction, conducted on the Xetra platform, highlights internal confidence in the company’s prospects and could influence stakeholder perceptions positively.

7C Solarparken

7C Solarparken AG operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of solar power plants. The company is based in Bayreuth, Germany, and its shares are traded on multiple stock exchanges, including Frankfurt and London.

Average Trading Volume: 75,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €129.5M

