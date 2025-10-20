55 North Mining Initiates LiDAR Survey and Winter Drilling at Last Hope Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

55 North Mining Inc ( (TSE:FFF) ) has provided an announcement.

55 North Mining Inc. has announced the initiation of a detailed LiDAR survey and a winter drilling program at its Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba. The LiDAR survey, which began on October 16, 2025, will provide high-resolution topographic data to refine geological interpretations and optimize drill targeting. The company plans to drill 8 fences of 2 holes each to expand the known mineralized footprint and test for potential extensions. The winter drilling operations are expected to conclude by late March 2026, with estimated all-in drilling costs of $250 per metre. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the company’s understanding of the project’s geological features and extending known gold zones.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FFF is a Underperform.

The overall score reflects significant financial instability, with no revenue and negative equity posing major risks. Technical analysis indicates potential oversold conditions, but the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings.

More about 55 North Mining Inc

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company focusing on advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 15,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$14.24M

