3SBio Subsidiary Mandi Inc. Issues Shares Under Equity Incentive Plan

An update from 3SBio ( (HK:1530) ) is now available.

3SBio’s subsidiary, Mandi Inc., has announced the issuance of 640 shares as part of its equity incentive plan to reward directors, senior management, and employees for their contributions. This move will slightly reduce 3SBio’s effective interest in Mandi from 100% to 93.6%, but Mandi will remain a subsidiary. The issuance is seen as a strategic step to sustain business stability and recognize past contributions, aligning with the company’s long-term interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1530) stock is a Hold with a HK$32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 3SBio stock, see the HK:1530 Stock Forecast page.

More about 3SBio

YTD Price Performance: 368.91%

Average Trading Volume: 46,965,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.79B

See more data about 1530 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

