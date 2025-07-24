3SBio and Pfizer Finalize License Agreement and Share Subscription

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from 3SBio ( (HK:1530) ) is now available.

3SBio, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced that its License Agreement with Pfizer for the PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody (SSGJ-707) has come into effect, allowing Pfizer an exclusive option to develop and commercialize the product in China. Additionally, Pfizer has agreed to subscribe to new shares of 3SBio, representing a 1.28% stake post-issuance, at a discounted price, raising approximately HK$785.0 million for 3SBio.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1530) stock is a Hold with a HK$25.81 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 3SBio stock, see the HK:1530 Stock Forecast page.

More about 3SBio

Average Trading Volume: 53,392,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.51B

Learn more about 1530 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue