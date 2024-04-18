3P Learning Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Ltd. has actively pursued its share buy-back program, acquiring a total of 2,454,800 shares before the latest transaction and an additional 10,252 shares on the previous day. The buy-back reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to managing its share capital, with the latest update announced on April 19, 2024. This strategic move is part of 3P Learning’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

