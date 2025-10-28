3i Infotech Completes Oversubscribed Rights Issue, Boosts Equity Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

3i Infotech Limited ( (IN:3IINFOLTD) ) has shared an announcement.

3i Infotech Limited announced the successful completion of its Rights Issue, resulting in the allotment of 3,77,08,165 fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of ₹17 per share, raising a total of ₹64.10 crores. This oversubscribed offering increased the company’s paid-up equity share capital significantly, enhancing its financial position and potentially strengthening its market presence.

More about 3i Infotech Limited

3i Infotech Limited operates in the information technology industry, providing a range of IT services and solutions. The company focuses on offering software products and IT services to various sectors, including banking, financial services, insurance, and government organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 72,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 4.16B INR

